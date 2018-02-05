Baroda ‘recall’ Yusuf Pathan at the eleventh hour for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yusuf Pathan is part of the Baroda team for Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Express Archive Photo) Yusuf Pathan is part of the Baroda team for Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Express Archive Photo)

VETERAN ALL-ROUNDER Yusuf Pathan was picked in the Baroda squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy a day after the BCCI had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pathan to go and play in the Dhaka Premier League (50-over tournament) for Prime Bank Cricket Club. To add to the quandary regarding Pathan’s selection, the only reason the 35-year-old had even decided to go and play in Bangladesh was because he was originally left out of Baroda’s probables list for the domestic one-day tournament. Pathan passed a mandatory fitness test after his name was included in the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad on Friday.

Yusuf’s five-month ban for failing a dope test, which made him miss most of the Ranji Trophy matches, had come to an end only a couple of weeks back. The BCCI had handed a backdated ban from August 15, 2017 to January 14, 2018, which enabled him to be part of the IPL auction.

Pathan was, however, not considered by the Baroda selectors for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which concluded last week despite having been in the probables’ list and he was informed that he would not be considered for future matches.

It’s this information that prompted him to apply for the NOC to gain some match practice before the IPL, where he’ll play for Kings XI Punjab this season after a lengthy stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Pathan, it’s learnt, was scheduled to fly to Dhaka on Saturday night, however, with his name being among those announced by the Baroda selectors to show up for a fitness test, he had no choice but to stay put. “The selectors included his (Yusuf) name today in the Baroda squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy. But his inclusion was subject to him clearing his fitness test,” BCA joint secretary Snehal Parikh told The Indian Express.

When asked how Pathan was brought into the squad despite having not featured in the probables list, Parikh said, “It’s a selection committee decision and I’m not going to reveal what happened inside the meeting.” Yusuf was unavailable for comment.

The Indian Express is in possession of the email sent by the BCCI’s general manager cricket operations, Saba Karim, certifying that the BCCI has no objection over Yusuf’s participation in the 2018 Dhaka Premier League.

The Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, have had an uneasy relationship with the BCA in recent years. Irfan in fact has already sought a NOC from them and is likely to be playing for Jammu and Kashmir from next season.

The BCA had announced that Irfan will be mentor-cum-captain for the whole season but the selectors went back on that decision after only two Ranji Trophy games. Irfan was left out for the rest of the season, which led him to look for an exit.

