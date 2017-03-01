Baroda Cricket Association president accuses officials of mismanagement

Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) president Samarjith Gaikwad has written a letter to the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (COA) headed by Vinod Rai, requesting them to appoint an administrator who can take charge of their day-to-day affairs.

In a 103-page letter sent by Gaikwad, who was sacked last July but was reinstated later by a court order, has expressed his grievances over mis-management of BCA funds. In the letter, which was accessed by The Indian Express, he makes a series of allegations while also saying that several members aren’t in favour of implementing the Lodha Committee’s recommendations.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Gaikwad has also pointed out that the BCA has incurred “abnormally” huge legal expenses, which has touched Rs 2 crore for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. The legal expense incurred in 2012-13, he claims was only Rs 2 lakh. “You would appreciate how the funds of the BCA are misused by the present committee,” Gaikwad wrote, also pointing out that the association hasn’t built an international stadium despite taking land subsidy from the BCCI.

He also took potshots at secretaries Amit Petiwale and Snehal Parikh, alleging them of drawing Rs 25,000 per month as professional fees despite this money being accounted by the BCA as fixed allowance. “As per trust Act, secretaries and/or managing committee members are trustees and they can not accept such payments and as such they are disqualified as member of Association,” he wrote. Gaikwad also claimed that Parikh is no longer even a BCA secretary, but still continues to run the show. Parikh was unavailable for comment. Gaikwad also revealed that despite the BCA constitution allowing three members to be co-opted in the managing committee, there are presently 10, who are either co-opted or nominated without being elected. However, several BCA members claimed that Gaikwad’s letter was his way of taking revenge at those who had initiated his ouster.