Barcelona to appeal Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique yellow cards

La Liga leaders Barcelona will appeal the yellow cards handed to defender Gerard Pique and striker Luis Suarez during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leganes, the Spanish club has said.

Pique was booked in the first half for fouling Leganes midfielder Nordin Amrabat and will miss Barcelona’s league game against second-placed Valencia through suspension if his yellow card is not repealed. Suarez, who scored twice against Leganes to end a five-match goal drought, was cautioned for impeding goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in the second half.

“FC Barcelona appealing yellow cards shown to Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez during Saturday’s 3–0 win at Leganés,” the Catalonian team said on their Twitter.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Barcelona will have to rely on their only two fit centre-backs — Thomas Vermaelen and Samuel Umtiti — as they try to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the standings when they visit Valencia on Sunday.

