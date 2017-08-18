Barcelona Terror Attack: Minute’s silence observed before England-West Indies Day-Night Test’s second day

Players observed a minute’s silence. (Source: Reuters) Players observed a minute’s silence. (Source: Reuters)

Before the start of day’s play in Edgbaston, players from England and West Indies and other present at the stadium observed a minute’s silence for the victims of the Barcelona attack that happened on Thursday. Both teams with umpires and other match officials observed the silence on the field.

On Thursday, a deadly terror attack took place in Barcelona that left 13 dead and over 100 injured. Spanish police have not yet identified the driver of a van that ran into people in Barcelona, and are still searching for him, the regional police commander said on Friday.

Many sportspersons have condemned the attacks and said they are shattered by the news. Football stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos tweeted their support for the victims. Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh also paid their tributes to all those who were affected by the attack.

England and West Indies are playing their first of the two-match Test series. The Edgbaston Test is a day-night affair — the first to be played in the country.

Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan were the overnight batsmen and resumed the second day’s play in Birmingham. Earlier on day one, England made 348 runs for the loss of three wickets. Joe Root made 136 runs becoming the first centurion with the pink ball for England.

Cook also scored a century and ended the day at unbeaten 153. He continued from Thursday and completed his fourth double century in Test cricket on Friday.

