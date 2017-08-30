Bangladesh’s wild celebration after beating Australia in first Test, watch video

Bangladesh won by a narrow margin of 20 runs and now lead the two match series 1-0. (Source: AP) Bangladesh won by a narrow margin of 20 runs and now lead the two match series 1-0. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh created history on Wednesday when they registered their first ever Test win over Australia. The hosts won by a narrow margin of 20 runs and now lead the two match series 1-0. Following this incredible victory, Bangladesh left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman expressed his joy on social media as he tweeted, “What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on!” He also posted a video, where all the Bangladesh players are celebrating their win in the dressing room.

Bangladesh displayed a remarkable performance on day four of the first Test, restricting Australia to 244 in the second innings, despite David Warner and captain Steve Smith’s solid 130-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The visitors looked solid till the time Warner and Smith held the innings with maturity, taking Australia’s total to 158 runs before the collapse begun.

What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on! 😉 pic.twitter.com/bgTY8upoxQ — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) 30 August 2017

Bangladesh’s main man Shakib-Al-Hasan once again showed his importance in the side as he dismantled the Aussies in quick time to ensure Bangla Tigers’ historic win. Shakib also scalped five wickets in the first innings which included crucial dismissals of Matt Renshaw and Glenn Maxwell.

In the second innings, a much required breakthrough was provided by Shakib when he dismissed in-form David Warner for 112, followed by Australia’s captain Steve Smith for 37, creating instant pressure on the visitors.

Bangladesh’s slow left-arm bowler, Taijul Islam also played a crucial role along with Shakib, as he picked up three wickets for 60 runs in his 19.5 overs.

