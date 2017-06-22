Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain ruled out for a month due to bizarre injury

Rubel Hossain will hope to be fit for when Bangladesh host Australia for a two-match Test series. (Source: AP) Rubel Hossain will hope to be fit for when Bangladesh host Australia for a two-match Test series. (Source: AP)

Players getting injured is nothing new in cricket. Like any other sport, cricket takes a physical toll on those playing it professionally or just for the fun of it. What is rare though, is a player getting injured for reasons that simply don’t have anything to do with the cricket field. That is exactly what Bangladesh have to deal with now as their fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been ruled for at least a month after breaking his jaw while on tour in England. The reason for this was that Rubel collided with a door in the team hotel.

The incident occurred after Bangladesh’s semi-final clash with India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham. According to AFP, Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Monirul Amin said Rubel underwent surgery today and would need four to six weeks off to recover. “We hope he will be fine after that period, and make himself available for selection for the Australia series,” AFP quotes Amin as saying. Bangladesh will be hosting Australia for a two-Test series that will be held in Dhaka and Chittagong starting from August 27, 2017.

Rubel was an integral part of Bangladesh’s pace department in the ICC Champions Trophy and was part of the team that defied all odds to reach the semi-final. They faced eventual runners-up India who beat them by eight wickets to cruise into the final. Bangladesh had a match washed out in the group stage against Australia. They went on to defeat New Zealand by five wickets. The win was powered by centuries from Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah. The two also shared a 224-run partnership between them. England’s victory over Australia later confirmed Bangladesh’s progression into the semi-final.

