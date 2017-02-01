Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman to miss one-off Test against India

Mustafizur Rahman has not had enough game time post his surgery. (Source: Express File) Mustafizur Rahman has not had enough game time post his surgery. (Source: Express File)

Bangladesh’s pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman will not be a part of the one-off Test against India in Hyderabad from February 9-13 as he has not had enough game time post his surgery.

The left-arm ‘cutter master’ has been replaced by Shafiul Islam in the 15-member team to be led by Mushfiqur Rahim, who has also recovered from a head injury he suffered during the New Zealand Test series.

It is disappointing for the Hyderabad fans, as the speedster enjoys a lot of popularity there having played a major role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL triumph last season.

“Although he (Mustafizur) doesn’t have any problem medically, he still needs to work on his skill fitness,” chairman of selectors Minhajul Abedin said at a media press conference with national coach Chandika Hathurusingha by his side.

The selection committee feels that Mustafizur will be required more when Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in a full series.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das, who recently scored a 219 in the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League, was recalled in place of Nurul Hasan.

Apart from Rahim, Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque were also included in the team after clearing the fitness test.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi and Shafiul Islam.