Bangladesh win 100th Test, twitterati heap praise for ‘special’ win

Mushfiqur Rahim has now led Bangladesh to six Test wins. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim has now led Bangladesh to six Test wins. (Source: AP)

Playing their 100th Test, Bangladesh made sure they make it memorable. And they also made it historic. First time in Test cricket Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka and that helped them win their 100th Test. The second Test of the two-match series was a cliff-hanger after Sri Lanka set a 191-run target for Bangladesh and then picked up two crucial wickets early in the chase.

But, Tamim Iqbal made 82 runs before getting out to put Bangladesh’s chase on course. His 109-run stand for the second wicket with Sabbir Rahman turned the match in Bangladesh’s favour. And when both were back in the hut, Bangladesh needed only 48 more runs to win the Test. Their captain Mushfiqur Rahim hit the winning runs as he swept Rangana Herath for a couple to complete the win.

After suffering a big loss in the first Test, Bangladesh made a superb comeback to draw the series 1-1. This was also their fourth away Test win. Bangladesh were showered with praise on social media for their historic win with people calling it a “great leap forward.”

Bangladesh have now played 100 Tests and won nine of them, including six away from home. Out of the nine wins, they have won six under captain Rahim.

Great win by @BCBtigers. Showed guts and heart in their hundredth test. I’m sure @OfficialSLC will bounce back. A very good test match — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 19 March 2017

Meanwhile, an excellent win for Bangladesh. Their climb continues. Many contributors to this win which is a good sign — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 March 2017

In their 100th Test that is Bangladesh’s ninth win, fourth away & first v SL, who are the fourth team they’ve beaten (Zim, WI, Eng). #SLvBan — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 19 March 2017

Bangladesh mark their 100th Test with a win over Sri Lanka in Colombo, their first away Test win since 2014 #SLvBan pic.twitter.com/BWaDDhgBWZ — ICC (@ICC) 19 March 2017

16 years & 4 months after stepping on to the Test arena they compete in their 100th Test and WIN it away from home. Wow #SLvBAN @BCBtigers — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) 19 March 2017

BANGLADESH MADE HISTORY! Bangladesh won their first ever Test against Sri Lanka and most importantly in Sri Lanka! Special 100th Test! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) 19 March 2017

Bangladesh’s three other wins away from home are against Zimbabwe, England and West Indies.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd