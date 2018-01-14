Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, tri-series Live Online streaming: When and where to watch Ban vs Zim ODI, tv coverage

Bangladesh will play Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series. Bangladesh will play Zimbabwe in the first match of the tri-series.

The tri-nation ODI series between Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will commence from Monday when hosts Bangladesh will be up against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. The second match of the series will see Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe locking horns with each other and this would be followed by the encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The home side Bangladesh last featured in an ODI fixture against South Africa in a three-match series. Bangladesh lost the series 0-3. Zimbabwe on the other hand last played a four-day pink ball Test match against the Proteas and faced a defeat by an innings and 120 runs.

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI? Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI will be played on Monday, January 15, 2018.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI? Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time does Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI start? Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI begins at 12:30 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI? Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI? Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe ODI? Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Abul Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Mohammad Mithun

Zimbabwe (From): Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor(w), Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer(c), Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Ryan Murray, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu

