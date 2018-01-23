Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 5th ODI, Live cricket score: Zimbabwe win the toss, elect to bat first

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live score: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elect to bat first Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live score: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elect to bat first

Bangladesh are pretty much assured a spot in the final of this tri-nation tournament and so, their match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday is all about the net run rate of the latter. Both Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have won one and lost two of the three matches they have played and Zimbabwe are ahead only by virtue of their net run rate. A win here would be one step forward but they need a good margin to truly put pressure on Sri Lanka, who play Bangladesh on Thursday. Zimbabwe have shown a tendency to fizz out after getting off to good starts and that is something that they would need to find their way around. Catch live score and updates of the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe here.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 5th ODI, Live cricket score: 1115 hrs IST: Zimbabwe have won the toss and elected to bat first. It is quite a strange place to be for Bangladesh. They are sitting pretty at the top of this table of three with 10 points and are thus into the final with two games left to play. Normally, they are out of the tournament with two games remaining to play and so, this is nothing less than an indicator of their rising stature in limited overs cricket. It is also an indicator of the fall of Sri Lanka who have to now hope for a favourable result from this match and a win in the next to reach the final.

