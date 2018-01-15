Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Batting at number three is a new challenge for me, says Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan scored 37 against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan scored 37 against Zimbabwe. (Source: AP)

Hosts Bangladesh began the tri-series on a positive note after beating Graeme Cremer’s Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in Dhaka. Bowling first, Bangladesh bundled out Zimbabwe for 170 and later cruised to the target in 28.3 overs and 8 wickets in hands. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who started the proceedings for Bangladesh with the ball suggested that beginning the tri-series with a win would provide the side with momentum against a much tougher side like Sri Lanka.

“It is important to start a new year on a winning note,” Shakib said after the win. Momentum is also necessary in a tri-series. It will be a good confident boost for us ahead of tougher challenge against Sri Lanka. Our win was predictable. I expected them to bat better but I think we bowled really well today,” Shakib said.

The all-rounder also praised fast bowler Rubel Hossain’s efforts and said, “Rubel always bowls when batsmen are set and scoring runs, he always delivers for the team.”

Talking about Bangladesh’s plan for the tri-series, Shakib revealed that the track at Shere Bangla Stadium did help the bowler early on.”We were always successful against Zimbabwe because of left-arm spin, which is why we began with two left-arm spinners. There was help on the pitch in the early stages,” Shakib noted. “The wicket eased out as the game progressed. We needed early wickets. They are more comfortable against pace, which is why we started with spin,” he added.

The left-hand batsman was promoted up the order as he came out to bat at number three against Zimbabwe. Shakib termed it as ‘new challenge’ for himself and suggested of scoring big at the same spot.

“This was my third innings at this position. It is a new challenge, which makes the game more enjoyable,” he pointed out. “I am hoping to score a big one after getting set. Those who bat at No 3 or 4, they have to make use of good starts.”

