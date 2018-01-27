Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Tri-Series Final: Sri Lanka lose early wicket against Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Tri-Series Final: Sri Lanka bat first against Bangladesh. (AP Photo) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Tri-Series Final: Sri Lanka bat first against Bangladesh. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are all set for the final for the Tri-Series which also involved Zimbabwe. But Bangladesh and Sri Lanka made it to the final after Zimbabwe could win only one game. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by in the final league game and will carry a lot of confidence from there. The batsmen are back in form for them and even the bowlers did well to bowl out Bangladesh in the last game. Bangladesh are playing at home and they have beaten Sri Lanka in the first game of the league stages. Another exciting match is on offing! Catch the Live Cricket Score Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series Final here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Tri-Series Final Live Updates from Dhaka

