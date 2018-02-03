Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live cricket score: Sri Lanka take lead over Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Roshen Silva stitched partnership with Dinesh Chandimal. (AP) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4: Roshen Silva stitched partnership with Dinesh Chandimal. (AP)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live cricket score: After a run feast on day 3 at Chittagong we are now back in action for a crucial day 4. Blistering knocks from Kusal Mendis (196) and Dhananjaya de Silva (173) has put the visitors in command. After an early setback, the duo put on a mammoth 307-run stand to help the Lankans reach Bangladesh’s total. After the departure of both Roshen Silva, playing only his second Test, dug deep and brought scored a fine half-century. If he does survive the first session then we are in for another hundred. Along with him, Dinesh Chandimal is at the crease as the visitor’s trail by just nine runs. If the Islanders do get a lead then the pressure will be back on the home side. Catch all Live updates and score of the fourth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live cricket score

