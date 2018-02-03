Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live cricket score: Sri Lanka take lead over Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live cricket score: After a run feast on day 3 at Chittagong we are now back in action for a crucial day 4. Blistering knocks from Kusal Mendis (196) and Dhananjaya de Silva (173) has put the visitors in command. After an early setback, the duo put on a mammoth 307-run stand to help the Lankans reach Bangladesh’s total. After the departure of both Roshen Silva, playing only his second Test, dug deep and brought scored a fine half-century. If he does survive the first session then we are in for another hundred. Along with him, Dinesh Chandimal is at the crease as the visitor’s trail by just nine runs. If the Islanders do get a lead then the pressure will be back on the home side. Catch all Live updates and score of the fourth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal brings up his 16th Test fifty with a single of Mehidy Hasan. Looks all set for another hundred.
Century! maiden Test hundred for Roshen Silva. A sublime knock by the right-hander. SL are 526/3
The hundred run partnership between Roshen Silva and Dinesh Chandimal is up. No early hiccups for the Islanders. The lead is slowly building.
Sri Lanka have taken the lead. They are now 514/3 after 141 overs. Roshen Silva and Dinesh Chandimal at the crease.Silva nearing his hundred.
Sri Lanka resumes on 504 for 3 on day four in Chittagong. Mustafizur Rahman with the ball for the home side. Just a solitary run in the first over of the day. Cautious start.
Gearing up for Day 4. Bangladesh will look to take early wickets. Dinesh Chandimal and Roshen Silva will aim to continue the partnership. Who will win the first session? Follow all live action here