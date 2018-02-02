Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Live cricket score: Sri Lanka look to take lead over Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Dhananjaya de Silva scored a ton. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Dhananjaya de Silva scored a ton.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live score 1st Test Day 3: The second day of the first Test proved just how much the batsmen have an advantage at Chittagong. While Bangladesh went on to post a mammoth total of 500 in the first innings with the help of a tremendous batting performance by the captain Mahmudullah. Coming in to bat, Sri Lanka got an early blow with Dimuth Karunaratne departing for a duck after being dismissed by Mehidy Hasan in the very second over. Kusal Mendis and Dhanjaya de Silva went on to settle the side and ensured they do not lose any more early wickets. The duo added 187 runs before the stumps on Day 2, with de Silva going on to completing his 4th Test century. He reached 104* at stumps. Mendis, also completed his 5th Test half century. He closed the day on 83*. With three days still to go, the two will look to continue their partnership and take their side past Bangladesh’s total to get a decent lead on Day 3. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to break this partnership as early as possible and try to find a way to bring more action in the game. Catch all the Live score and updates of 1st Test Day 3 between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live score 1st Test Day 3:

