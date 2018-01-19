Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Tri-Series ODI: Bangladesh face-off against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri-Series ODI: Sri Lanka eye first win in Tri-Series. (AP Photo) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri-Series ODI: Sri Lanka eye first win in Tri-Series. (AP Photo)

Bangladesh were too good in the first ODI of the Tri-Series against Zimbabwe winning the match comfortably. Shakib-Al-Hasan was brilliant with bat and ball. They now face Sri Lanka, a team struggling with too many issues. They lost to Zimbabwe in their first ODI of the year and the series. This their third straight loss to Zimbabwe after losing the final two ODIs to the same team in the five-match series last year at home. The bowling hasn’t clicked and sloppy fielding has not helped either. While the top order has given starts, the struggling middle order has let them down. Bangladesh will be a big test for them as face them at home is never easy. Sri Lanka are not going into this match as favourites as they would have liked to given they have lost to Bangladesh on rare occasions. But Friday will be a opportunity for Bangladesh to continue their good record at home against top nations. Catch the Live Cricket Score of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Tri-Series ODI Live here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Tri-Series ODI: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in what promises to be thrilling contest. A confident Bangladesh are playing at home while Sri Lanka are hurt after the loss to Zimbabwe. Follow for live coverage of this match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd