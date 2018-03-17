Bangladesh fielders involved in heated exchange against Sri Lanka; watch video

Players from both the teams got involved in heated exchanges on the field. Players from both the teams got involved in heated exchanges on the field.

Bangladesh needed 12 runs off 5 balls with Mustafizur Rahman on strike. The second ball of the final over was a bouncer and Bangladesh players thought that it will be a no-ball since the first one was also a bouncer. But that did not happen. Mustafizur was run-out off that ball and that triggered a drama. Bangladesh sub-players and Sri Lanka fielders were involved in a heated argument after this as Bangladesh thought that the second ball should have been a no-ball. Emotions ran high and tempers flared up in the last over of the match as participants from both the teams were involved in a scuffle.

Isuru Udana was the bowler in the final over. His first ball was dot ball, the next one led to a run-out of Mustafizur. This left Bangladesh needed 12 off with Mahmudullah on strike. But, Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan also got involved in the argument and went to the extent of calling his players back. However, a cool and composed Khaled Mahmud instructed Mahmudullah to finish the game. It was clear that Bangladesh was disappointed that there were two over-the-shoulder-height balls.

In his post-match comments, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal explained the entire incident and said that the umpire standing at square-leg had raised his arm for a no-ball but eventually deemed it as a legal delivery after Mustafizur Rahman got run out. “We saw the leg umpire signalling a no ball and that’s why we were complaining. That created the confusion. It’s a gentleman’s game, everyone should have behaved better, especially from our team, we could have done it nicely. It’s all done and dusted now. Sri Lankans are great friends. I don’t think this incident will create anything bad.”

Thankfully, better sense prevailed and the game continued as Mahmudullah hit a six of the penultimate delivery to get Bangladesh over the line.

