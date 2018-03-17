Bangladesh fielders involved in heated exchange against Sri Lanka; watch video

Bangladesh needed 12 runs off 5 balls with Mustafizur Rahman on strike. The second ball of the final over was a bouncer and Bangladesh players thought that it will be a no-ball since the first one was also a bouncer. But that did not happen. Mustafizur was run-out off that ball and that triggered a drama. Bangladesh sub-players and Sri Lanka fielders were involved in a heated argument after this as Bangladesh thought that the second ball should have been a no-ball. Emotions ran high and tempers flared up in the last over of the match as participants from both the teams were involved in a scuffle.
Isuru Udana was the bowler in the final over. His first ball was dot ball, the next one led to a run-out of Mustafizur. This left Bangladesh needed 12 off with Mahmudullah on strike. But, Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan also got involved in the argument and went to the extent of calling his players back. However, a cool and composed Khaled Mahmud instructed Mahmudullah to finish the game. It was clear that Bangladesh was disappointed that there were two over-the-shoulder-height balls.
In his post-match comments, Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal explained the entire incident and said that the umpire standing at square-leg had raised his arm for a no-ball but eventually deemed it as a legal delivery after Mustafizur Rahman got run out. “We saw the leg umpire signalling a no ball and that’s why we were complaining. That created the confusion. It’s a gentleman’s game, everyone should have behaved better, especially from our team, we could have done it nicely. It’s all done and dusted now. Sri Lankans are great friends. I don’t think this incident will create anything bad.”
Thankfully, better sense prevailed and the game continued as Mahmudullah hit a six of the penultimate delivery to get Bangladesh over the line.
