Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Chittagong pitch rated below average, gets one demerit point

The Chittagong Test pitch for the opening match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been rated as “below average” and it has received one demerit point according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. The demerit point will remain active for a rolling five- year period and if during this five-year period the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium reaches the threshold of five demerit points, then it will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, whose report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said: “The pitch provided no seam movement to the fast bowlers with the new ball and also lacked carry and bounce throughout the match.

“The pitch did offer occasional slow turn for the spinners early on, but it did not deteriorate as much as would have been expected as the match progressed, resulting in a pitch that too heavily favoured the batsmen across the five days,” he said in an ICC statement.

Five centuries and six half-centuries were scored in the match which saw Bangladesh posting 513 and 307 for five, and Sri Lanka amassing a colossal 713 for nine declared in their only innings.

