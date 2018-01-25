Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 6th ODI, Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh lose three early wickets after electing to bat

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live ODI score: Sri Lanka need a huge win to survive in the series. (AP) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live ODI score: Sri Lanka need a huge win to survive in the series. (AP)

After a horrible start to the series, Sri Lanka finally returned to winning ways after they defeated Zimbabwe by 5 wickets on Sunday. The side had to overcome two consecutive defeats against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to keep themselves in contention in the series. Sri Lanka upped the ante against an insipid Zimbabwe in a do-or-die encounter and earned themselves a lifeline. Losing the skipper Angelo Mathews due to injury, the side is now being led by Dinesh Chandimal, who will try to book the side a ticket to final on Thursday by taking their side to a victory against the home side Bangladesh who have already qualified for the finals after winning their first three matches in the series. The 6th ODI of the series in Dhaka is Sri Lanka’s final chance to survive in the series and if they went on to lose, Zimbabwe will qualify for the final which will be played on Saturday at Dhaka. Catch all the live scores and updates between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Live score 1156 hrs IST: WICKET! And another one bites the dust, Tamim Iqbal this time. Brilliant fielding effort from Gunathilaka who takes a tremendous catch to dismiss the danger man. Lakmal gets his second wicket and Bangladesh in BIG trouble now. BAN 16/3

1151 hrs IST: WICKET! Lucky break for Sri Lanka as Shakib Al Hasan departs early adding just 8 runs to Bangladesh’s cause. There definitely was not a run there and Shakib gave up mid-way. Good direct hit by Danushka Gunathilaka. Bangladesh in trouble. BAN 15/2

1150 hrs IST: Shakib Al Hasan is the danger man for Sri Lanka. The kind of form he is in right now, he can single-handedly take the match away from them. His wicket will be crucial and if he gets out early, it will be a big boost for the side.

1141 hrs IST: WICKET! Loose shot from Anamul Haque and the ball just took the bails along with it. Suranga Lakmal gets his first wicket and it is precisely what Sri Lanka needed to gain confidence against a side that gave them a huge victory last week. SL 9/1

1135 hrs IST: HERE WE GO! It is Anamul Haque and in-form Tamim Iqbal who have come out in the middle to open the innings for Bangladesh. Dushmantha Chameera and Suranga Lakmal are starting with the new ball.

1120 hrs IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at Dhaka. The side led by captain Mashrafe has already qualified after beating Zimbabwe by 91 runs on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka team: Tharanga, Gunathilaka, Mendis, Chandimal (capt.), Gunaratne, Dickwella(wk), Perera, Lakmal, Sandakan, Dananjaya, Chameera

Bangladesh team: Tamim, Anamul, Shakib, Mushfiqur (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir, Nasir, Mashrafe (capt.), Abul Hasan, Mustafizur, Rubel

