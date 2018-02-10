Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Sri Lanka to extend commanding lead

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Sri Lanka took a commanding lead on Day 2. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 Live score: Sri Lanka took a commanding lead on Day 2. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh have been hopelessly outplayed by Sri Lanka on the second day and the visitors start Day 3 with a healthy 312-run lead. Considering the way they folded in their first innings, even getting Sri Lanka out for cheap early in the first session does not guarantee victory for the hosts. Roshen Silva starts on 58 with Suranga Lakmal at the opposite end. Bangladesh would have to break the record for their highest ever run chase in Test cricket already if they are to pull of an unlikely victory here. On the other hand, it would be a welcome series win for Sri Lanka after the pummeling they suffered at the hands of India both home and away. Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3 Live score:

No Comments in this live blog.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd