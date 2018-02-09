Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Akila Dananjaya dismisses Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman in quick succession

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Suranga Lakmal took two wickets on Day 1. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Suranga Lakmal took two wickets on Day 1.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The start of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka saw at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka saw more action than the entire first Test. Bangladesh had a strong start after spinners spun their web around Sri Lanka’s top and middle order. But late partnerships between tailenders and Roshen Silva took Sri Lanka over 200 on a pitch that had much in it for the bowlers. With Taijul Islam and returning Abdur Razzak taking 4 wickets each, Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 222. Coming into bowl, Suranga Lakmal took 2 early wickets dismissing Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, while Mominul Haque was run out. Imrul Kayes and Liton Das tried to stitch a partnership before the former gave away his wicket with just two overs in the day remaining. Das and Mehidy Hasan took Bangladesh to 56/4 at stumps. On Day 2, Sri Lanka will hope to establish dominance by taking quick wickets and bowling out the home side before they can take the lead in the match. Bangladesh will hope they can survive the early attack and take the lead. Catch all the Live updates of the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd