Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Akila Dananjaya dismisses Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman in quick succession

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: The start of the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka saw at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka saw more action than the entire first Test. Bangladesh had a strong start after spinners spun their web around Sri Lanka’s top and middle order. But late partnerships between tailenders and Roshen Silva took Sri Lanka over 200 on a pitch that had much in it for the bowlers. With Taijul Islam and returning Abdur Razzak taking 4 wickets each, Bangladesh bowled out Sri Lanka for 222. Coming into bowl, Suranga Lakmal took 2 early wickets dismissing Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, while Mominul Haque was run out. Imrul Kayes and Liton Das tried to stitch a partnership before the former gave away his wicket with just two overs in the day remaining. Das and Mehidy Hasan took Bangladesh to 56/4 at stumps. On Day 2, Sri Lanka will hope to establish dominance by taking quick wickets and bowling out the home side before they can take the lead in the match. Bangladesh will hope they can survive the early attack and take the lead. Catch all the Live updates of the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
WICKET! And Akila Dananjaya gets another one in the same over. Pitched it fuller to Sabbir Rahman and he knicked it straight to Chandimal. He goes for a duck. BAN 107/7
WICKET! Akila Dananjaya strikes and Mahmudullah is gone for 17. The ball went straight through to hit the stumps. BAN 107/6
Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah have fought hard and have stitched a good partnership to take Bangladesh over 100 runs here. Bangladesh still trail by 122 runs.
WICKET! Liton Das' resistance comes to an end nd it is Suranga Lakmal who gets his 3rd wicket. Pitched it a little bit outside off and Das knicked it as the ball went on to hit the stumps.
Postiive start from Liton DPositiveehidy Hasan. They have hit a couple of boundaries and a six in the early overs which has relieved the pressure.
Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das in the middle. Suranga Lakmal start with the new ball.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second day of the second Test in Dhaka between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. This could be an exciting session.