Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket score: Abdur Razzaq strikes early, dismisses Dimuth Karunaratne for 3

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket score: After an exciting tri-series, that saw Sri Lanka coming out of nowhere to clinch a victory, the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh proved to be a highly dull affair. The questions were raised on the pitch that had nothing in for the bowlers and was extremely flat. Both the teams managed to score plenty of and the match resulted in a tedious draw, going for full 5 days. Sri Lanka did not even get a chance to bat again for the second innings. Now with the second and the final Test in the series starting from Thursday, both the captains, Dinesh Chandimal and Mahmudullah will hope they can make this one a much livelier affair and clinch a victory. With the first Test drawn, it is an open field at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and whoever win the match, will lift the trophy. Sri Lanka have taken an early advantage by winning the toss and electing to bat first. Akila Dananjaya is making his debut in the Test for the visitors in place for Lakshan Sandakan and Danushka Gunathilaka has been brought in for Lahiru Kumara. Bangladesh bring back Sabbir Rahman and Abdur Razzak to the side who has not played a Test since 2014. Catch all the Live scores and updates on the first day of the second Test.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket score and updates:
WICKET! Abdur Razzaq has got the first wicket and it is Dimuth Karunaratne who is gone for 3. Good work behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Liton Das to take the bails off. His first Test wicket since February 2014! SL 14/1
Abdur Razzak starts from the other end. He has not played a Test since February 2014. Can he get a wicket here?
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis in the middle for Sri Lanka. Mehedi Hasan starts with the ball for Bangladesh. Can he take an early wicket here like in the first Test?
Sabbir Rahman, Abdur Razzak returns to the side
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Mehidy Hasan, Abdur Razzak, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Akila Dananjaya has been given a Test debut here and Lakshan Sandakan will sit out. Lahiru Kumara makes way for Danushka Gunathilaka.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal
Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. It seems like a good batting surface and it is a good decision by him.
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on the second Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We will give you updates on the toss and team news shortly.