Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket score: Abdur Razzaq strikes early, dismisses Dimuth Karunaratne for 3

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket score: After an exciting tri-series, that saw Sri Lanka coming out of nowhere to clinch a victory, the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh proved to be a highly dull affair. The questions were raised on the pitch that had nothing in for the bowlers and was extremely flat. Both the teams managed to score plenty of and the match resulted in a tedious draw, going for full 5 days. Sri Lanka did not even get a chance to bat again for the second innings. Now with the second and the final Test in the series starting from Thursday, both the captains, Dinesh Chandimal and Mahmudullah will hope they can make this one a much livelier affair and clinch a victory. With the first Test drawn, it is an open field at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and whoever win the match, will lift the trophy. Sri Lanka have taken an early advantage by winning the toss and electing to bat first. Akila Dananjaya is making his debut in the Test for the visitors in place for Lakshan Sandakan and Danushka Gunathilaka has been brought in for Lahiru Kumara. Bangladesh bring back Sabbir Rahman and Abdur Razzak to the side who has not played a Test since 2014. Catch all the Live scores and updates on the first day of the second Test.

