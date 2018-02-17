Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Streaming Online 2nd T20I: When and where to watch Ban vs SL T20I, tv coverage

Kusal Mendis scored 53 runs in 27 balls in the 1st T20I. (AP) Kusal Mendis scored 53 runs in 27 balls in the 1st T20I. (AP)

Sri Lanka registered an easy 6 wicket victory in the first T20I against Bangladesh and have ensured that they cannot lose the series. Bangladesh, who have already lost the Test series 1-0, and the ODI tri-series, will look to bounce back and save some pride by winning the 2nd T20I on Sunday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The morale of the visitors will be high considering the form that they have been in, especially with the bat. Chasing a massive total of 193 in the first T20I, Sri Lanka managed to pull off an easy victory in just 16.3 overs and worked Bangladesh bowlers easily. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side can also take pride in the fact that their top order comprising of Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka are in good touch. Bangladesh are bound to have a tough task at hand against the opposition.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

What time does Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I start?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begins at 4:30 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Mehdi Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Mithun

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal(c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Shehan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Jeevan Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Mendis



