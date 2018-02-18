Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis’s fifty frustrates Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka came out in the middle with one change – wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was replaced with left-arm spinner Amila Aponso. Bangladesh made four changes in the team – Tamim Iqbal returned to playing XI along with Mohammad Mithun. Mahedi Hasan and Abu Jayed made their debuts. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka gave a solid start to Sri Lanka once again with the bat. Both the batsmen played on the Bangladesh bowlers beautifully and ensured they do not lose any early wickets in the day. Bangladesh captain Mahmudhullah tried a few options in the powerplay overs. Bangladesh slowed down the scoring rate a bit after the powerplay overs and Sri Lanka reached 91 runs in 10 overs. Kusal Mendis completed his half century, back-to-back fifty for him. Catch Live scores and updates of the 2nd T2oI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Sylhet here.
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I:
Kusal Mendis completes his half century with an overthrow single. Back-to-back fifties for him.
Sri Lanka reach 91/0 in 10 overs. It is a good comeback from Bangladesh bowlers to give just 28 runs in 4 overs after the powerplay after being hammered for 63 runs in the first 6.
Danushka Gunathilaka has been dropped twice in this innings by Bangladesh fielders. Poor work from the Bangladesh and they seem deflated at the moment.
A six to end the powerplay and Sri Lanka reach 63/0 in 6 overs. Bangladesh might be staring at a huge total to chase here.
FOUR! Mahedi Hasan pitched it a little bit wide and Kusal Mendis hammered that one for a four. This brings up Sri Lanka's total over 50 in the first 6th over.
Sri Lanka have got off to a good start here and have scored 25 runs without a wicket in the first 3 overs. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka are looking to a build a partnership going and occasional boundaries in every over is relieving the pressure.
Kusal Mendis showing intent early on as he has slammed two boundaries in the first over of Abu Jayed. Good start for Sri Lanka.
Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka come out to open for Sri Lanka. Debutant Abu Jayed starts with the new ball for Bangladesh.
Bit of grass on a dry surface. Conditions look good for batting but one may expect dew as the evening goes on.
One change for Sri Lanka. It is wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella who will make way for left-arm spinner Amila Aponso. Who will keep the stumps for Sri Lanka... Maybe, Dinesh Chandimal?
Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Amila Aponso, Akila Dananjaya, Shehan Madushanka, Isuru Udana
Tamim Iqbal is back in the playing XI. Mahedi Hasan and Abu Jayed will make their debut. Also, Mithun replaces Afif Hossain.
Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed
Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I at Sylhet. We will give you updates on toss and team news shortly.