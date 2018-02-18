Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, 2nd T20: Kusal Mendis’s fifty frustrates Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Kusal Mendis scored half century in 1st T20I. (AP) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Kusal Mendis scored half century in 1st T20I. (AP)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka came out in the middle with one change – wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was replaced with left-arm spinner Amila Aponso. Bangladesh made four changes in the team – Tamim Iqbal returned to playing XI along with Mohammad Mithun. Mahedi Hasan and Abu Jayed made their debuts. Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka gave a solid start to Sri Lanka once again with the bat. Both the batsmen played on the Bangladesh bowlers beautifully and ensured they do not lose any early wickets in the day. Bangladesh captain Mahmudhullah tried a few options in the powerplay overs. Bangladesh slowed down the scoring rate a bit after the powerplay overs and Sri Lanka reached 91 runs in 10 overs. Kusal Mendis completed his half century, back-to-back fifty for him. Catch Live scores and updates of the 2nd T2oI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Sylhet here.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I:

