Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Hosts steady in first session

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5: Rangana Herath dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim. (AP) Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 5: Rangana Herath dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim. (AP)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: The fifth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has suddenly brought life to a Test which had been a batsmen’s game so far. Sri Lanka took a healthy lead of 200 runs on the fourth day and then decided to declare the innings at 713/9. Coming into bowl on the fourth day, Sri Lankan bowlers took 3 quick wickets to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes. Bangladesh lost three wickets with just 81 runs on the board, trailing Sri Lanka by 119 runs. Bangladesh have a catching game to play on the last day as Sri Lankan bowlers will give them no respite and will try to take quick wickets. Sri Lanka needs 7 more wickets to win the game. They would hope they do not allow Bangladesh any room to catch up to the trail and take lead. If the visitors can manage to win the match, it would go down as a miraculous victory. Catch all the Live scores and updates of the fifth day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd