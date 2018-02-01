Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket score and updates: Mominul Haque look for maiden double century

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Mominul Haque ended Day 1 on 175*. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2: Mominul Haque ended Day 1 on 175*.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 Live Cricket score: The first day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Chittagong started on Wednesday with Bangladesh winning the toss and electing to bat first. The decision to batting proved to be a right one with both the openers Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Keyes giving a solid start to the home side. With Iqbal scoring runs at a fast pace and notching up a brisk fifty, the duo added 72 runs before he got out for 52. But the rest of the day belonged to Mominual Haque who came to replace him. The left-hand batsman went on to score 175* in the first day, which became the highest total ever scored by a Bangladeshi batsman in the first day of Test cricket. He was supported on the other end by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim who also scored 92 runs before he was dismissed by Suranga Lakmal. The duo added 236 runs together and gave Bangladesh a solid platform to build on and reach 374/4 at stumps on Day 1. Coming on to bat the second day, Haque will look to score his maiden double Test hundred and extend Bangladesh’s total. Sri Lankan bowlers, who fell flat on the first day, will look to be more lethal with the ball and get his wicket in the first session.

