Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Live cricket score and updates: Tamim Iqbal give solid start to Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1: After a tremendous comeback in the 50-overs tri-series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka will not take on the hosts Bangladesh in the longest format. The two-match series will be the second time the two sides will meet up in last year. Around the same time, Sri Lanka had hosted Bangladesh for a Test series which ended with a 1-1 draw. Bangladesh will be hurt by the defeat in the tri-series final but will look to make a comeback. The injury to skipper Shakib Al-Hasan adds to their hurt and in his absence, Mahmudullah will lead the side in the Test series. Sri Lanka will be confident in the format after they registered a win in UAE in November, and they also fought hard to draw two Tests against the No. 1 side in the format, India in away fixture in December. The Day 1 will set the tone of the match and Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will look to gain an early advantage on the first day itself. Catch all the Live scores and updates.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 1 Live score: 09:40 am IST: Tamim Iqbal takes Bangladesh over 50 runs with a massive six straight off the ground. What a way to cross the landmark.

09:20 am IST: It has been a solid start from Bangladesh with Tamim Iqbal scoring runs in boundaries. Tamim Iqbal is on fire early on in the morning and Sri Lankan seamers Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara are struggling here. Bangladesh are 26/0 without a wicket in 5 overs.

08:30 am IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and have elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(w), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

