Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Online streaming: When and where to watch Ban vs SL T20I, tv coverage

After a glorious comeback in the ODI tri-series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, skipper Dinesh Chandimal have also raised the victory flag in Test cricket against the home side Bangladesh. Now, with two-match T20I series starting from Thursday, Chandimal will hope he can once again start off things in winning ways. Both the teams will square off against each other in the first T20I match at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. While Sri Lanka have a full squad, except injured Angelo Mathews, the home side have a number of significant absentees in their squad, including Shakib Al-Hasan. Bangladesh will hope they can win the first T20I to at least have a chance of registering victory in at least one format. But with the current form of the visitors, they are likely to have a difficult task ahead of then.

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time does Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begins at 4:30 PM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will live telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Mehdi Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nazmul Islam

Sri Lanka (From): Dinesh Chandimal(c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Shehan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Jeevan Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kusal Mendis

