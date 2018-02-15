Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Bangladesh off to brisk start

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Sri Lanka are looking to continue the winning momentum. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: Sri Lanka are looking to continue the winning momentum.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 1st T20: After a massive comeback in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka continued their dominance in the longest format and went on to beat the home side in the 2nd Test by 215 runs to clinch the series 1-0. Now the two teams will square off once again in two-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Sri Lanka, led by Dinesh Chandimal, will look to continue their winning momentum and win the first T20I to get an inch closer for having the perfect tour. Bangladesh, who will be without injured Shakib Al Hasan, will once again be led by Mahmudullah. They will hope they can beat Sri Lanka in the lowest overs format to ensure that at least they can take the series to a draw. The first T20I is crucial as it will put the victors in advantage, with only one more game in the series.

