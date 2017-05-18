Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Tri-series: James Neesham, Neil Broom guide New Zealand to 4-wicket win

New Zealand registered consecutive wins in the ongoing Tri-Series New Zealand registered consecutive wins in the ongoing Tri-Series

New Zealand registered consecutive wins in the ongoing Tri-Series after they defeated Bangladesh by four wickets. Despite losing quick wickets towards the end, they come up victorious by 4 wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, ate yet to open their account as their first contest against Ireland was washed out. Riding high on half-centuries from stand-in skipper Tom Latham and Jimmy Neesham the kiwis chased down a target of 258 with fifteen balls to spare.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 257/8 in their quota of fifty overs.They enjoyed a good start with Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar putting on 72 for the first wicket. But soon they lost two wickets and from thereon could not recover. However, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmuduallah all reached 50 but none could go on. Soumya Sarkar ended up as the top scorer with 61. Meanwhile, the shot selection from some of the batsman left a lot to be desired. Only Sarkar stood out with a gritty 45 of 34 balls, whereas the others faltered. None of the other batsmen gave him company in the middle and frequent wickets only increased the asking rate.

Among the bowlers for New Zealand, Santer and Ish Sodhi spun the web around the Bangladeshi batsmen and did not allow them to get away.

In their chase, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals but managed to keep the scorecard ticking. A crucial 80-run partnership between Neesham and Neil Broom helped the Kiwis get past the finishing line.

