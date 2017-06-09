Bangladesh vs New Zealand, live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Bangladesh and New Zealand look to win to stay alive

Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score: Bangladesh and New Zealand need to win the match to stay alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score: Bangladesh and New Zealand need to win the match to stay alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Bangladesh meet New Zealand in the ninth match of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy to be held at Cardiff. Both teams’ chances of qualifying for the knockouts are hanging by a thread and depend upon the result of this match and Saturday’s game between Australia and England. Australia will have to end up on the losing side so as to let the winner between New Zealand and Bangladesh to progress to the knockouts. Bangladesh were rescued by the rains against Australia while New Zealand had to endure defeat against England. Catch live scores and updates of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh here.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017:

LIVE updates: The news from the center is that the toss has been delayed and the umpires will conduct an inspection at 03:15 PM. Both the teams will be hoping for some action. Both teams know that they need to win. It’s only a win that gives them a reason to at least pray for a favourable result when Australia take on England tomorrow. Australia are one point above both New Zealand and Bangladesh. The winner today will momentarily be a point ahead of Australia but if Steve Smith’s side defeat England at Edgbaston, Australia and England will be the teams that come through from Group A.

