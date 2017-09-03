Bangladesh vs Australia: Steve Smith hints at dropping Matthew Wade for second Test; Peter Handscomb to keep

Steve Smith said he could play three spinners in second Test. (Source: AP) Steve Smith said he could play three spinners in second Test. (Source: AP)

As Australia continue to think over their possible playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, their captain Steve Smith has hinted that wicket-keeper Matthew Wade could see the exit game from the team after not doing enough with the bat in the longer format of the game. Smith said that it will be a tough call on Wade but what Australia are looking from Wade is more effort from the bat.

“It certainly would be a tough call (on Wade). I think when we are looking at Matty we just need a little bit more from him with the bat in particular,” Smith said. “And he knows this, he knows that he has to do a little bit better with the bat. And he’s had those conversations. So it’ll just depend which way we want to go on the balance of the team as well.

Australia suffered their first Test defeat against Bangladesh last week when they lost the first match by 20 runs in Dhaka. The second Test begins on Monday in Chittagong and Smith said that Peter Handscomb could be handed over the gloves.

“(Handscomb) certainly has kept and we’ve seen him keep before and he’s done a good job, so, if we go that way we are confident that he will do a good job,” Smith added.

Wade, who had a poor tour of India in February and March earlier this year, failed in the two innings in Dhaka and managed only nine runs as Australia collapsed.

Criticised for his selection in the first Test, especially that of Ashton Agar over senior spinner Steve O’Keefe, Smith defended himself that they never aimed at reflecting that Bangladesh are not tough opponents through their team selections.

“I was open about that,” Smith said. “I don’t think at any point we really said that we weren’t concentrating on this tour. I don’t think that was ever the case.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd