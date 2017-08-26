Bangladesh vs Australia preview, 1st Test: At home, Tigers will be no pushovers

The first Test begins on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. The first Test begins on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

The first of the two match Test series between Australia and Bangladesh begins on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. This is the first time that Australia will be facing the Tigers at their home after a span of 11 years and hence makes the contest an interesting one as the hosts will be tough oppositions at home and no pushovers.

The Australian line-up features a strong squad with skipper Steve Smith leading from the front. After a lot of speculation, Usman Khawaja has finally made the cut. After missing out on the India series, Khwaja knows that it is imperative that he performs with the bat. While the pace attack comprises of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood, the spin department will feature Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar. Lyon will be brimming with confidence after a successful outing against India in the earlier half of the year. In a recent interview, Lyon also revealed that the Australian think-tank has prepared certain game-plans and will be looking to execute them.

Meanwhile, amidst talks of Peter Handscomb taking up wicketkeeping duties, Matthew Wade has deservedly kept his place in the squad. Glenn Maxwell also retained his spot at number 6. After scoring his first century against India while batting at the same position, Maxwell will a key player for the team from down under.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will remain a confident lot as they are playing at home. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had recently claimed that his side is looking for a whitewash in the series. This shows the kind of self-belief that hosts have. Led by skipper Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh will look to make an impact and show that they are no pushovers. The onus to get the runs will be on Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes. However, if Bangladesh are to win the Test, then they will have to make early inroads into the strong Australian batting line up a lot will also depend on the bowling unit comprising of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and the crafty Mehidy Hasan.

Though whether the spinners will come into play still remains as a matter of conjecture as the tracks at the Sher-e-Banlga Stadium haven’t yet given any conclusive insight. Last night when Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon inspected a couple of tracks they were left confused as one pitch had a drier look while on the other another one had a greenish cover.

Bangladesh Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Shafiul Islam, Nasir Hossain

Australia Squad

Steven Smith, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson

