Bangladesh vs Australia: David Warner hits 20th Test ton in trying conditions

Australia’s vice-captain David Warner slammed his second successive hundred against Bangladesh at Chittagong on Wednesday. Incidentally, Warner’s 20th Test ton was also his slowest international century. However, what was worth noting was that Warner went out of his usual aggressive nature and showed remarkable patience and poise during his knock. This saw register his slowest international century.

But with this innings, Warner will definitely be pleased as he managed to improve upon his indifferent sub-continental record. Prior to the Test series in Bangladesh, Warner had a mere average of 30 while opening the batting on sub continent wickets. But in conditions similar to home his average rose up to a stunning 60.

It may be recalled here that during his last Test series in the subcontinent against India Warner had struggled a lot. His top score was just 56 and his average once again dipped to mid-30’s. The year before, even in Sri Lanka, Warner had struggled to negotiate with the slow and low bounce. His average slumped to 27 as Australia suffered a 3-0 whitewash. This led to several question marks over his ability to play on sub-continental pitches.

Before the tour, Warner had said, “They have slow pitches and little things can become big things if you don’t address them straight away,” he added. “It will be tough, we know that. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

However, in the testing conditions of Bangladesh Warner stood up to the task and played a brilliant knock of 112 in the first Test and even better innings of 123 in 234 deliveries in the second Test.

His innings drew a lot of praise from coach Darren Lehmann who went on to say, “”The way he’s adapted … and actually gone about in a different way in the last couple of innings has been spectacular,” the coach said after day two.”

