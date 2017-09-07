Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test: Twitteratti hails David Warner, Nathan Lyon’s ‘brilliant performance’

Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Chittagong. (Source: AP) Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Chittagong. (Source: AP)

Australia defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets to square the two-match series 1-1 in Chittagong on Thursday. Chasing a target of 86 runs in the second innings, Australia cruised to win in second clash. The visitors lost David Warner early in the chase after he was caught in the deep by Soumya Sarkar off Mustafizur Rahman for 8. Later, Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw held the innings together and began to take on the Bangladesh bowling attack. Though Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan did remove Steve Smith and Renshaw respectively but it didn’t change the result of the match. Maxwell who came in at number 5 smacked a maximum over long on to seal the victory for his side. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about the match.

To @davidwarner31 & @NathLyon421 .. just a brilliant performance! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

And to Oz Selectors to pick a team that suited to Asian conditions! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 7 September 2017

Nathan Lyon has gone another step up as an international cricketer. Always special when you bowl a potentially match winning spell overseas — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 7 September 2017

Love Bangladesh. Thought they’d be more aggressive as a team…you’re cagey when you fear defeat. When 1-0 result is the best result. http://t.co/gpPEMSh6NB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 September 2017

Win d 1st Test on a Turner. Prepare a flatter pitch for 2nd…play an extra batsman. Defensive approach seldom leads to +ve results #BanvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 7 September 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd