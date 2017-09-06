Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test: Peter Handscomb lost 4.5 kgs on Day 2

Australia now seem to be determined to make amends for that loss in the second Test and Peter Handscomb epitomised that on the second day. (Source: AP) Australia now seem to be determined to make amends for that loss in the second Test and Peter Handscomb epitomised that on the second day. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh pulled off one of the greatest upsets of the year when they defeated Australia in the first of the two match Test series that the two teams are playing. Australia may be far from the all conquering side led by Steve Waugh first and Ricky Ponting later in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, but they remain one of the top Test teams in the world and so one would not have expected them to become only the fifth team to be defeated by Bangladesh. Australia now seem to be determined to make amends for that loss in the second Test and Peter Handscomb epitomised that on the second day.

Handscomb came in when Bangladesh were on the up. They had managed to get Australian captain Steve Smith and were pretty much on top of Australia. But, alongwith David Warner, Handscomb brought Bangladesh’s momentum to a grinding halt. He blocked and nudged away the opposition bowlers and ended the day with 69 runs off 113 balls. There are many reports that say that he lost 4.5 kgs through the course of the day. There were quite a few times when he was down on his knees in between overs but his concentration never wavered. The last half an hour was especially punishing for the batsman as he doubled over quite a few times in an attempt to vomit, the only reason why he didn’t was because he lacked enough body fluids.

Handscomb’s heroics put Australia in a position of strength. Although he was dismissed shortly after resumption of play on Day 3, Australia pulled away and are now at a stage from where they can win the match. The rigours of Test cricket is something that has inspired a lot of literature and Peter Handscomb would be able to give a first hand account of it.

