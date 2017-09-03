Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Bangladesh host Australia in second Test in Chittagong. Bangladesh host Australia in second Test in Chittagong.

Bangladesh are set to take on Australia in the second Test of the two-match series in Chittagong. The home side lead the series 1-0 they grabbed a win by 20 runs in Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s win as he took two five wicket hauls in the match to finish with ten wickets while also chipping in with 84 runs in the first innings. While it was Shakib who was brilliant with the ball, opener Tamim Iqbal scored two half-centuries in the match. Australia did get something to cheer about after David Warner scored a hundred in the second innings but it wasn’t enough to take his team over the line.

When is the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

Bangladesh and Australia will play the second of the two-Test match series from Monday, September 4, 2017.

What time is the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

The live broadcast of the second Test match between in Bangladesh and Australia will start at 9.20 am (IST).

What channel will air the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

The second Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1. While in Bangladesh, Gazi Tv will broadcast the live coverage and Fox Sports will deliver live coverage of the match in Australia.

Where is the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia being played?

Australia is touring Bangladesh after 11 years. Last time Australia toured Bangladesh was in 2006, where they won the series 2-0. The second match of the two-match Test series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

How do I follow the second Test live online?

The second Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd