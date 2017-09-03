Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test: Bangladesh look to make history in Chittagong

Bangladesh won by a narrow margin of 20 runs and now lead the two match series 1-0. (Source: AP) Bangladesh won by a narrow margin of 20 runs and now lead the two match series 1-0. (Source: AP)

Australia fell to a surprise defeat in the first Test held at Dhaka. It has since been a tough week for Steve Smith as they were slammed by Australian media. For their part, Bangladesh will be looking to make history at Chittagong where the second Test will be played. Thus far, they have managed to defeat only West Indies and Zimbabwe in their 17-year-old history as a Test playing nation. Hence, a victory in Dhaka would be the most significant achievement for the team by a fair distance.

Bangladesh have recorded victories over England and Sri Lanka – the latter of which came at home – in the recent past and are looking a more settled side than Australia at the moment. Questions hang over the roles of Usman Khawaja and Mathew Wade. Pat Cummins is expected to lead the attack once again. It remains to be seen whether it is Hilton Cartwright, Steve O’Keefe or Jackson Bird who makes it into the playing XI.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are not expected to make too many changes from the side that played the first Test. Shakib Al Hasan was at his destructive best, taking 10 wickets and scoring 89 runs. Mehedi Hasan Miraz played the perfect spoil for him while Taijul Islam filled the gaps.

Strange things have happened earlier when Bangladesh and Australia played a Test match at Chittagong. Last time they, Jason Gillespie, sent in as a night watchman, ended up scoring a double century. This time, it might result in a first Test series win for Bangladesh in four years. Moreover, it will be against Australia, one of the traditional powerhouses of the sport, as opposed to an understrength West Indies team or Zimbabwe.

