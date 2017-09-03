Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: We need to step up, says Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh eye series win

Mushfiqur Rahim will lead Bangladesh in the second Test against Australia. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim will lead Bangladesh in the second Test against Australia. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh players need to step up and fulfill the responsibility that is given to them despite the team winning the first Test against Australia, skipper of home team Mushfiqur Rahim has said ahead of the second Test which begins at Chittagong starting on Monday.

Warning the team against complacency, Mushfiqur said that no player apart from Shakib Al Hasan or Tamim Iqbal could give his 100 percent in the first Test and many got away with 50-60 percent as well. All of them need to perform if Bangladesh need a series win over Australia.

“It is not true that there is nothing to work on by winning a Test match,” Mushfiqur was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Sunday. “If you give [take] a close look, no one could deliver their hundred percent or ninety percent apart from Shakib and Tamim. Some even walked away giving 50 to 60 percent, so we need to step up and try to fulfill our responsibility,” he said.

The skipper also said that they will be making a big mistake if they take Australia lightly going into the second Test.

“We are going into the match with the mindset of winning it because you cannot achieve anything against them trying to play safe. We could have gone with flat pitch against England to ensure we earn draws but we insisted to play for a win as we have confidence in our ability and there is no point thinking it otherwise now,” he added.

Australia haven’t announced their playing XI yet and this is something rare with them. Mushfiqur said that the pressure is on Australia as they have held their cards back.

“No doubt they will come back hard against us,” the Bangladesh skipper said. “But it is true that they are under tremendous pressure. Normally they announce the playing XI before the game but this time that is not the case and it only shows the amount of pressure they are carrying,” Mushfiqur added.

Talking about the weather conditions, he said though the forecast was not promising, Bangladesh are not thinking about rain and will go all out in the second Test.

“I think rain would not be a big problem as we have seen in the past that despite rain the ground is ready for playing due to the excellent draining system. I want to win the series by playing because there can be nothing better than that,” he added.

