Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: Australia not sure exactly what they should do, says Mark Taylor

David Warner scored a hundred in second innings of first Test against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) David Warner scored a hundred in second innings of first Test against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Australia lost the first Test match of the two-match series against Bangladesh after getting bundled out for 244 to lose the match by 20 runs. Former Australian captain Mark Taylor has suggested that the batsmen need to get their eye in first to play long innings.

“As a batsman, you’ve got to come up with a theory that’s going to work for you (when) playing these spin bowlers,” Taylor said on Channel Nine’s Sports Sunday. “Particularly when you first go in, because you’re nervous – this Australian side hasn’t played for a while – and they’re all not sure exactly what they should do to make those first 10 runs. Once you do that, it’s a hell of a lot easier,” he said.

“I think Steve Smith was right,” Taylor told. “I’m not sure Australia are any better than that, and I think that was a pretty frank assessment at the end of the day. In India, we were there only a few months ago, we lost that series 2-1 but showed good signs. But the side is not better than that at the moment, they need to keep getting better and they need to find a way, a bit like Matthew Hayden did in 2001,” he added.

Comparing the Australian pitches, Mark Taylor mentioned that they are quicker and even tracks.

“It’s something that doesn’t come easy to (Australians),” Taylor mentioned. “Our pitches are far more even, they’re quicker, and they don’t tend to hold up.”

Usman Khawaja failed to leave a mark in the first Test but Taylor insisted that the left-handed batsman needs to adjust himself and try to get settled in the middle.

“So batsmen, particularly Usman Khawaja – he’s a guy who’s under a bit of pressure at the moment – he’s used to the ball coming onto the bat, and when it’s not coming onto the bat, you need to find a way of making those first 10 runs. Hayden in 2001 decided to sweep, and religiously sweep, nearly every ball, and it worked for him. I think Khawaja and co need to do something similar,” the former skipper added.

Talking about the team combination, the former skipper said that Matthew Wade.”I think Matthew Wade should be (in the team) provided he’s making runs. And if he’s not making runs – he’s only averaged 21 since he’s been recalled to the side – you get your best ‘keeper in, which is Peter Nevill.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd