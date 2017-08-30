Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test Stats: Shakib-Al-Hasan joins elite list after 10-wicket haul

Shakib Al Hasan took 10 wickets in the match. (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan took 10 wickets in the match. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh rode on an inspiring bowling performance from Shakib-Al-Hasan. Picking up ten wickets in the match, Shakib bowled his team to a thrilling 20-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Dhaka and give his team a 1-0 lead. Australia were in a strong position with just 158 more runs needed to win with eight wickets in hand. But, with the pitch showing enough signs to trouble the batsmen, Shakib became unplayable. Through his performance, Shakib cemented his spot as the best all-rounder in the world and broke a few records as well.

David Warner, who scored a century, put his team in strong position but apart from his individual performance, Australia batsmen struggled. His century was another record in Asia. Here are a few more record from the match:

* Shakib became only the second cricketer to score a fifty and take 10 wickets in a match on more than one occasion. Only former all-rounder of New Zealand Richard Hadlee has achieved that feat.

* He also became the fifth cricketer to pick 10 wickets in his 50th Test match. He has joined the list which includes Trevor Bailey of West Indies, Hadlee of New Zealand, Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka and Harbhajan Singh of India.

* Shakib, at the end of the first innings, became only the fourth bowler to take five-wickets against all Test-playing nations. Others are Muralitharan, Dale Steyn of South Africa and Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka.

* Australia suffered yet another loss while chasing a total in excess of 200. Only once have they achieved a target of more than 200 in Asia and that was in 2006 against Bangladesh.

* David Warner scored his 19th Test hundred and only the second in Asia and first in sub-continent. His last century in Asia was back in 2014 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

* While Australia have been poor in Asia, winning only two matches out of 23 Tests, Asian nations haven’t performed even that well in Australia. The countries from Asia have won only one match from 23 Tests in Australia.

