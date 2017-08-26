Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, live streaming

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: Australia tour Bangladesh after 11 years. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: Australia tour Bangladesh after 11 years. (Source: AP)

First Test between Australia and Bangladesh to be one of the most important matches between the two nations as the two teams play each other after a period of 11 years. Many cricketers from both the nations made their international debut and bid adieu to the circuit. There have been many instances when the two teams were scheduled to play a Test series but due to certain issues, the series were called-off. Since their last meeting, Mohammad Ashraful, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have led Bangladesh in the longest format. While Australia enter the series without playing a warm-up game and a series defeat in India, Bangladesh will be on self-belief after defeating England in their most recent home Test.

When is the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

Bangladesh and Australia will play the first of the two-Test match series on Sunday, August 27, 2017. Bangladesh come in with a win over Sri Lanka while Australia lost 2-1 to India.

What time is the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

The live broadcast of the first Test match between in Bangladesh and Australia will start at 9.20 am (IST).

What channel will air the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia?

The first Test between Bangladesh and Australia will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1. While in Bangladesh, Gazi Tv will broadcast the live coverage and Fox Sports will deliver live coverage of the match in Australia.

Where is the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia being played?

Australia is touring Bangladesh after 11 years. Last time Australia toured Bangladesh was in 2006, where they won the series 2-0. The first match of the two match Test series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

How do I follow the first Test live online?

The first Test will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary, updates, social reactions and more, you can follow the live blog that will be run right here in IndianExpress.com.

