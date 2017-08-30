Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: Australia lose set Warner, Smith against Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Australia Live: Australia look to win the first Test in Dhaka. (Source: AP) Bangladesh vs Australia Live: Australia look to win the first Test in Dhaka. (Source: AP)

Riding on Nathan Lyon’s 10th five-wicket haul, Australia bundled out Bangladesh for 221. With Tamim Iqbal’s 78 and a late surge by Mehedi Hasan, Bangladesh set Australia a target of 265. In reply, Australia lost Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja early. But it was the 81-run partnership between David Warner and skipper Steve Smith that gave the visitors an edge over Bangladesh. Warner, who has not managed to get runs under his belt in the sub-continent, scored his 25th Test half-century and was unbeaten at 75 at stumps. With two days remainings, Australia need 156 runs to win the first Test of the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: David Warner brings up his 19th Test century and he’s contributed largely to Australia’s total. Steve Smith, Warner taking Australia towards the 265 run target.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

