Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh ahead of Australia with 88-run lead

Bangladesh vs Australia Live, 1st Test Day 3: Tamim and Soumya gave hosts a steady start before the end of day’s play. Bangladesh vs Australia Live, 1st Test Day 3: Tamim and Soumya gave hosts a steady start before the end of day’s play.

After a dominating show on Day 2, Bangladesh will begin the third day with an 88-run lead. Tamim Iqbal and Taijul Islam will begin the day’s proceeding with 45/1 on the scorecard. After putting up 260 runs in their first innings, Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 217, taking a lead of 43. The highlight of Day 2 was Shakib Al Hasan’s 16th five-wicket haul, which also made his the only fourth bowler to take a five-for in an innings against all nine Test nations. While Tamim had scored 30 runs, night watchman Taijul is yet to open the account. Catch all live scores and live updates of Day 3 between Bangladesh and Australia here.

Bangladesh vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3:

TEAMS:

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasir Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.

Australia XI: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd