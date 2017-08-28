Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Shakib Al Hasan five-for helps hosts into 88-run lead

Shakib returned figures of 5-68 to help his side dismiss Australia for 217 after which Bangladesh ended the second day on 45-1. (Source: AP) Shakib returned figures of 5-68 to help his side dismiss Australia for 217 after which Bangladesh ended the second day on 45-1. (Source: AP)

Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan became only the fourth bowler to take five wickets in an innings against all nine Test nations as Bangladesh took an 88-run lead against Australia in the series-opening Test on Monday.

Shakib returned figures of 5-68 to help his side dismiss Australia for 217 after which Bangladesh ended the second day on 45-1.

Opener Tamim Iqbal was batting on 30 with nightwatchman Taijul Islam yet to open the account.

Trailing by 43 runs in its first innings, Australia got the lone success in the penultimate over of day two when left arm spinner Ashton Agar dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 15. Usman Khawaja completed the catch in the third attempt at long-on to ensure Bangladesh wouldn’t be unscathed.

Shakib was aided by offspinner Mehidy Hasan who finished with 3-62.

Shakib ended the resistance of Pat Cummins, removing him for 25 straight after tea and then took the wicket of Josh Hazlewood to complete the five-for.

He joined an elite list which consists of Sri Lankan spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath, and South African fast bowler Dale Steyn.

Cummins and Ashton Agar stalled Bangladesh’s progress to steer Australia to 193-8 at tea, combining 49 off 143.

However, in the first over after tea, Shakib got Cummins to end the stubborn partnership. Cummins scored 25 off 95 with one four and one six.

Agar took the onus and added another valuable 24-run with Hazlewood (5).

Agar was not out on 41 off 97, hitting two fours and one six.

Cummins got a life on 11 as Shafiul Islam put down an easy chance off Shakib’s delivery.

Bangladesh had a genuine chance of wrapping up the Australian innings when Shakib removed Glenn Maxwell for 23.

But the resistance came from Agar and Cummins who survived for 90 minutes before tea on the tricky wicket.

Hasan broke through right after lunch having dismissed Matthew Wade for 5 but Maxwell posed a threat until he was stumped by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Shakib had ended Australian opener Matthew Renshaw’s watchful innings in the over before lunch to give Bangladesh the upper hand.

Renshaw survived almost two sessions, facing 94 balls for his 45 runs while Australia lost five wickets, until he edged to Soumya Sarkar at slip.

Hasan struck early, after Australia resumed day two at 18-3, when he dismissed skipper Steven Smith (8) to make the total 33-4.

Renshaw and Peter Handscomb (33) resisted the Bangladesh spinners on a tricky wicket in a 69-run fifth-wicket stand and appeared to be settling in, despite Renshaw getting reprieves on 14 and 42.

But left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got a vital breakthrough with a ball that kept low and trapped Handscomb lbw.

