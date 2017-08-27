Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh take on Australia after 11 years

Only in Express
Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1:

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 27, 2017 8:30 am
Bangladesh vs Australia Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh take on Australia in Dhaka for first Test.
The last time Bangladesh played Australia in a Test match, Jason Gillespie scored an unlikely double century and the year was 2006. It has been a jaw-opening 11 years since Australia and Bangladesh played each other in a Test match. The two sides have been scheduled to play in 2008, 2010 and 2015 in the past before it has finally come about now. The visitors come into the game without a practice game, a grim recent record in the sub-continent and a real possibility of dropping to their worst ranking of sixth. Bangladesh possess plenty of talent and grit to pose a real threat to Australia in Dhaka for the first Test. Catch live scores and updates of Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1, from Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Australia Live Score and Updates, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh take on Australia in the first Test of a two-match series with the hosts likely to make a serious impact on the visitors who come into the contest with no practice matches under their belt.

TEAMS:

Bangladesh (squad): Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque.

Australia XI: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

