Bangladesh trail India by 365 runs, kept alive by Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz: How twitterati reacted

Mushfiqur Rahim is 19 runs short of his fifth Test century. (Source: PTI) Mushfiqur Rahim is 19 runs short of his fifth Test century. (Source: PTI)

Bangladesh lost more early wickets than they would have liked but Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have kept them alive. The first session was clearly India’s. Bangladesh started off at 41/1 with Soumya Sarkar being dismissed just before close of play on Day 2.

The second wicket stand lasted only the first two overs of the day. Tamim Iqbal was the first man to depart for Bangladesh. He was run out as they tried to take a second that simply wasn’t there. After the wickets of Mominul Haque, and Mahmudullah, Bangladesh were 104/4, chasing India’s mammoth 687.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and captain Mushfiqur Rahim then managed to keep them in the game. Mushfiqur played the perfect second fiddle as Shakib took the attack to the Indian bowlers. The two put up 107 runs for the fifth wicket before Shakib was dismissed for 82 when he went down the track and tried to loft Ashwin. It went straight down the throat of Umesh Yadav at mid-on.

Mushfiqur then started to take charge. Although his partnership with Sabbir Rehman produced only 18 runs due to the dismissal of the latter, 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan Miraz. The teenager ended up contributing more to their partnership and reached his maiden Test half-century. At the end of Day 3, Bangladesh are 322/6 with Mushfiqur Rahim on 81 off 206 balls and Mehedi Hasan Miraz on 51 off 103. They have put up 87 runs for the seventh wicket.

Here are a few reactions to the day’s play:

Mehedi is a ⭐️ Super Impressed with the youngster 👏😊 #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 February 2017

Mushfiqur has played a captain’s knock, full of responsibility. But Mehedi Hasan real surprise. Unfazed in crisis, plucky and resourceful — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 11 February 2017

Yadav is beating them for pace. Top spell this.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 11 February 2017

Best I’ve seen Umesh bowl for a while. Looks like he’s got orthodox and contrast swing going #IndvBan — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) 11 February 2017

For India, Umesh Yadav, with two wickets, is the highest wicket taker thus far.

