Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Sri Lanka’s cricket board announced the schedule for a series of Test matches and limited overs internationals against Bangladesh who begin a tour of the island next month.

The teams will play two Tests at the start of the tour, one in the capital Colombo and another at Galle on Sri Lanka’s southern coast.

They then play three 50 over internationals before facing off for two Twenty20 matches.

Sri Lanka have a formidable record at home and beat Australia 3-0 in the last series that they hosted in August 2016.

Bangladesh by contrast have only won three of their Test matches on the road since gaining full status 17 years ago although they have shown recent signs of improvement and beat England in a home Test late last year.

The last series between the two sides in Sri Lanka in 2014 saw the hosts win one of the Tests by 248 runs while the second was a draw.

First Test: March 7 – 11 at the Galle International Stadium

Second Test: March 15 – 19 at the Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo

First ODI: March 25 day and night at Dambulla

Second ODI: March 28 day and night at Dambulla Third ODI: April 1 at Sinhalese Sports Club grounds, Colombo

First T20: April 4 at Premadasa Stadium Colombo Second T20: April 6 at Premadasa Stadium Colombo.