Bangladesh tour is an opportunity for us to change our record in subcontinent, says Steve Smith

Recalling their last tour to the sub-continent Steve Smith said that they did some things really well in India. But it just needs to be done for a little bit longer, and consistently.

Published:August 20, 2017 6:02 pm
Australia vs Bangladesh. Steve Smith, Australia tour of Bangladesh, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Steve Smith will lead Australia against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)
Australian skipper Steve Smith has said that upcoming tour to Bangladesh will serve as a platform to improve upon their Asian record and also get accustomed to sub-continental conditions.

Speaking to the media, Smith said, “I think it is going to be a great series. Bangladesh is very good here. I am not picking a favorite. We have to be confident in our skill set and hopefully, we can get our processes right and have a really good series. We’d certainly like to have done a lot better on the subcontinent that’s for sure,” Smith said. “Now it is an opportunity for us to change (our record).

Recalling their last tour to the sub-continent, he said, “I thought we did some things really well in India. We just needed to do it for a little bit longer, and consistently. This is another opportunity to showcase our skills, show what we learned over there and hopefully give our best foot forward.”

Meanwhile, Steve O’Keefe has failed to make the cut despite having a relatively good tour. Commenting on it, Smith said, “It is unlucky. He did very well in the first test match in India and had some contributions throughout in the other three test matches as well. We just see it as a bit of a time to get us someone new into the group,” Smith said.

“Ashton has been around the group for a quite a while now, he’s worked on his art and he’s becoming a lot more consistent in what he’s doing. It’d be fantastic to see him get an opportunity. It’s four years until we next go to India which is always a tough tour for us and one that I particularly as captain want to win (at some stage) throughout my tenure.

“It’s an opportunity for Ashton to get some experience in these conditions and hopefully improve, with an eye to the next time we go to India as well.”, he said.

