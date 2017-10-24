Bangladesh to investigate three players for visiting casino in South Africa

Taskin Ahmed was reportedly seen at a casino. Taskin Ahmed was reportedly seen at a casino.

Bangladesh cricket might see a new controversy break out on their tour of South Africa. According to a Cricbuzz report, Bangladesh Cricket Board will investigate and take action against three cricketer who reportedly broke team rules in South Africa. BCB President Nazmul Hasan said on Tuesday that they will look into the matter.

It is reported that Nasir Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and Shafiul Islam were seen at a casino in East London after Bangladesh lost the third and final ODI against South Africa on Tuesday.

“We will definitely investigate the matter and appropriate action,” Nazmul said. “Let us get the report from the team management after the tour. If it was a matter of one player we could have taken a drastic step but as there are three cricketers involved and we need some time.”

“They returned at 10:34pm where as everyone is expected go back to their room by 10. It was a mistake and we will look into it but from what I learnt they did not gamble and only had some food at the place,” Nazmul clarified. “They went to a nearby shopping mall where they met AB de Villiers and Rabada and later they went to the casino along with them. There were some machines placed in that place to play games.”

Bangladesh is not having the best of tours as they have lost all the international fixtures so far. After losing the Test series 2-0, they were outplayed in the ODI series as well. They lost the three-match series 3-0. Both teams will be playing a two-match T20 International series on the final leg of the tour.

