Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka after Mushfiqur Rahim makes a big impact

MUSHFIQUR RAHIM and final overs of a run-chase do not have a happy past. For, however desperately he might want the cricket world to forget it, his premature jig in the World T20 clash against India will forever haunt him. So when he ended up indulging in what could best be described as a “cobra dance” on Saturday night in Colombo, the first thought that would have come to mind for most would be that disastrous night in Bangalore.

But this was different. This wasn’t premature. The Bangladesh veteran had waited till the deed was done this time around. He had played an outstanding knock in the most trying of circumstances, and this time around seen his team home. And perhaps, at least for one night only, Rahim had exorcised the ghastly embarrassment from two years ago. What added to the drama was Rahim by then was cramping and as a result limping and more worryingly struggling to run. He eventually ended up with an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes to set up the Nidahas Trophy perfectly with each of the three teams now with a win under their belt.

It was a tall order for the Bangladeshis. But for close to a decade now, save for that horror night in Bangalore, if there’s one man who’s stood tall and faced up to the biggest of challenges for Bangladesh, it’s been the tiniest man in their team. Saturday was just the latest of those occasions.

The opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das had gotten things off in blazing fashion. By the time Rahim walked out to bat, they’d already put up 100 runs in 9.3 overs. The foundation had been laid, but 215 still seemed a long way off when the former captain joined Soumya Sarkar at the crease.

With 10 overs left, Bangladesh still needed 112 to win. Rahim didn’t waste time to take over from Iqbal who fell to a leg-cutter from Thisara Perera that he couldn’t get on top off, and that he was clearly late on. The openers though had done the unthinkable. They had successfully silenced a weekend crowd at the Premadasa, which is generally partisan to the core. They had the Sri Lankans on the back-foot, which looked improbable after Kusal Perera & Co had set the night up perfectly with a splendid display of power-hitting to get the hosts into what seemed like a formidable position.

With five overs to go, it was anybody’s game. Bangladesh still needed 58. And as is generally the case in T20 cricket, the 16th over turned out to be the make or break. In Perera, Sri Lanka had the bowler with the experience to deliver the killer punch. Instead it was Mahmudullah who would do so. The over cost Perera 18 runs which included a six off a no-ball. And suddenly the hosts had lost control of proceedings. The punt with Jeevan Mendis didn’t work either as he went for 13 in the 17th. Young Dushmantha Chameera, one of only two Sri Lankans bought in this year’s IPL, and Vishwa Fernando showed nerve to keep Sri Lanka in the contest and left Perera with 9 to defend in the final over. Rahim needed just four balls and a single boundary to record the highest run-chase for his team in T20Is. Off the second ball as Rahim slashed a short and wide delivery over backward point for four. For the record, he didn’t celebrate the boundary. He was smart enough to postpone it to a few minutes later.

Sri Lanka had their moments though in the field even if Bangladesh did come hard at them from the word go. Das was the first one to take the attack to them as he neutralized the threat of Akila Dananjaya with a six and a four in his second over. Chameera was taken for 16 too. Iqbal was finding the boundary, Das was clearing them. Das’ 19-ball 43 might eventually have been overshadowed by Rahim’s heroics but it really set the tone for the Bangladeshis. Though he didn’t last the entire powerplay, his assault meant that Bangladesh were 74/1 at the end of six overs.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have played each other so often across all formats in the last few years that there’s a certain kind of familiarity when it comes to guessing who will hold their nerve more in the tensest moments of a match. It’s generally been the Lankans who’ve held sway and kept their challengers at bay. But Saturday was Bangladesh’s turn to return the favour. It was Mushfiqur Rahim’s turn to right the wrongs from Bangalore, and he did just that.

